There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra

Senior actor Pawan Chopra who was recently seen in the Telugu film Sita Ramam in the role of the Pakistani General Musa Khan, is happy and excited about his role and graph in the recently released much-awaited web series Asur 2. Asur 2 helmed by Gaurav Shukla and directed by Onir Sen was to have an episode-a-day release format. But the audience reaction and request have resulted in all the episodes being made available on Jio Cinema. The series is produced by Bombay Fable Motion Pictures.

Playing the role of Shashank Awasthi, who heads the CBI, Pawan Chopra has had a good run in Asur 2.

Says Pawan, “I have worked in many second seasons of shows. There is always an attitude of taking it right, as the series is already popular. However, this was not the case with Asur 2. We have fabulous actors, and the story and writing have been too good in Asur 2. I had much bigger work in Season 2 when compared to Season 1. I am very happy with the outcome.”

“There were no compromises made in the making of Asur 2. We worked very hard,” he adds.

Talking about his role in Asur 2, he states, “Shashank is a father figure, he has to take care of the people working under him. There are people making mistakes, there are temperament issues, but he has to take everything in stride and deal with them and make the functioning smooth. Working with actors like Arshad Warsi, and Barun Sobti was so very easy. They are involved in what they do.”

Pawan Chopra who was seen in films Shershaah, Beast etc, is happy that they braved through the Covid times to shoot for this series. “It was tough to handle the shoot on the set of Asur 2, as we were wearing our masks, keeping away and staying inside our vans when not shooting. It took two years for Asur 2 to come. But the result is very sweet.”

Pawan missed working with Sharib Hashmi this time around. Sharib played the role of Lolark in the first edition of the series, where his character met with an untimely death. “Yes, Lolark was missed on sets. Sharib was with me in The Family Man too. It was a coincidence that after The Family Man, we worked together in Asur.”

Pawan Chopra will want to work in realistic films like Sita Ramam in the future. “I have my own choices when it comes to taking up projects in the future. I am in talks for a Telugu film, and hope to be a part of it.”

