ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Actor Nitin Bhatia who has been seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin 6, Dharam Patnii, Bekaboo etc will now enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 11:04:58
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Actor Nitin Bhatia who has been a Balaji Telefilms loyalist, will soon enter the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Nitin was earlier seen in Naagin 6, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Dharam Patnii and Bekaboo.

As we know, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has got back to the TV screens the hit Jodi of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. It sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

We now hear of Nakuul Mehta entering the show as Ram’s younger brother, Rishabh. He will be seen entering during the Bachelor’s party kept for Ram before his wedding. As we know, the story plot is now focussed on the wedding of Ram and Priya.

As per a reliable source, “Rishabh will be very close to Ram. However, he leads a very lavish life and looks spoilt.”

We buzzed Nitin Bhatia but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Jasmin Bhasin’s mesmerizing pink pantsuit is class apart
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
Read Latest News