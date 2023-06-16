Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Actor Nitin Bhatia who has been a Balaji Telefilms loyalist, will soon enter the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Nitin was earlier seen in Naagin 6, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Dharam Patnii and Bekaboo.

As we know, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has got back to the TV screens the hit Jodi of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. It sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

We now hear of Nakuul Mehta entering the show as Ram’s younger brother, Rishabh. He will be seen entering during the Bachelor’s party kept for Ram before his wedding. As we know, the story plot is now focussed on the wedding of Ram and Priya.

As per a reliable source, “Rishabh will be very close to Ram. However, he leads a very lavish life and looks spoilt.”

