Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath

Kaashi Vishvanath, the upcoming mythological show on Doordarshan will go on floor shortly. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

We now hear of actors Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show. Shubham is a known actor in the Marathi circuit. Sakshi Parihar was last seen in the TV show Hara Sindoor. Anu Thapa was last seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud.

As per a reliable source, “Shubham will play the role of Kamdev. Sakshi will play the role of Queen Satrupa while Anu will play a character by name Sandhya.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

