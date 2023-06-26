ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath

Actors Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar and Anu Thapa will join the cast of the Doordarshan mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath. The show is produced by Kamalashree Film Pvt. Ltd.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 17:24:16
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath

Kaashi Vishvanath, the upcoming mythological show on Doordarshan will go on floor shortly. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath

Exclusive: Nidhi Gangta bags key role in upcoming show Kaashi Vishvanath 

We now hear of actors Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show. Shubham is a known actor in the Marathi circuit. Sakshi Parihar was last seen in the TV show Hara Sindoor. Anu Thapa was last seen in Dharm Yoddha Garud.

As per a reliable source, “Shubham will play the role of Kamdev. Sakshi will play the role of Queen Satrupa while Anu will play a character by name Sandhya.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles 

I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai
I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
Uff Uff! Malaika Arora Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
Read Latest News