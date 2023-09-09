Music | Celebrities

Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch

Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik drop BTS moments from music rehearsals. These exceptionally talented singers are offering us a glimpse into their mesmerizing rehearsal sessions, where they craft the magic that has won the hearts of millions.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Sep,2023 00:05:13
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch 849616

Step behind the velvet curtain and into the world of musical BTS with two of Bollywood’s brightest stars, Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik. These exceptionally talented singers are offering us a glimpse into their mesmerizing rehearsal sessions, where they craft the magic that has won the hearts of millions.

Dhvani Bhanushali, known for her melodious voice, has graced the charts with hits like “Vaaste,” “Leja Re,” and “Nayan.” Her captivating performances have made her a household name, and her fanbase continues to grow with each new release. As she dons a classy bralette and flared yoga pants in her rehearsal space, there’s an undeniable sense of anticipation in the air. Dhvani playfully challenges her fans to guess the musical masterpiece she’s brewing, promising yet another unforgettable addition to her musical journey.

Have a look at the video-

Armaan Malik, the maestro behind soul-stirring tracks like “Tum Jo Mile,” “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,” and “Bol Do Na Zara,” is no stranger to touching hearts with his mellifluous voice. Inside the recording studio, he captivates us once again with his rendition of “Kasam Se.” His raw, emotive vocals send shivers down our spines, reminding us why he’s regarded as a musical legend. Armaan continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his every note.

Check out-

Stay tuned as Dhvani and Armaan continue to serenade us with their musical journeys, leaving us eagerly anticipating their upcoming projects.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of 'Favorite' Moments From His Engagement Day With Aashna Shroff 848829
Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of ‘Favorite’ Moments From His Engagement Day With Aashna Shroff
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Are Officially Engaged, See Dreamy Pics 846417
Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Are Officially Engaged, See Dreamy Pics
Armaan Malik Exudes Effortless Charm In Voguish Printed Suit 845033
Armaan Malik Exudes Effortless Charm In Voguish Printed Suit
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits 836405
Dhvani Bhanushali swears by Pilates, know the benefits
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures 836661
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures
Armaan Malik Sings In Korean Language; Fans Awestruck 835403
Armaan Malik Sings In Korean Language; Fans Awestruck

Latest Stories

‘Love’, ‘Joy’ n ‘Laughter’: Inside Sanjana Sanghi’s 27th birthday bash 849855
‘Love’, ‘Joy’ n ‘Laughter’: Inside Sanjana Sanghi’s 27th birthday bash
Selena Gomez’s comfy sweatshirt is your perfect winter staple 849668
Selena Gomez’s comfy sweatshirt is your perfect winter staple
Shilpa Shetty Stuns In A Mesmerizing Blue Denim Saree With A Fusion Twist 849845
Shilpa Shetty Stuns In A Mesmerizing Blue Denim Saree With A Fusion Twist
Danny Masterson from 'That 70s Show' sentenced to prison term of 30 years for rape 849792
Danny Masterson from ‘That 70s Show’ sentenced to prison term of 30 years for rape
Mouni Roy’s ruffled LBD embodies sweet glam, see pics 849754
Mouni Roy’s ruffled LBD embodies sweet glam, see pics
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan raked in the highest global number by collecting 129.6 Cr. gross on the first day! 849825
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan raked in the highest global number by collecting 129.6 Cr. gross on the first day!
Read Latest News