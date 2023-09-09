Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch

Step behind the velvet curtain and into the world of musical BTS with two of Bollywood’s brightest stars, Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik. These exceptionally talented singers are offering us a glimpse into their mesmerizing rehearsal sessions, where they craft the magic that has won the hearts of millions.

Dhvani Bhanushali, known for her melodious voice, has graced the charts with hits like “Vaaste,” “Leja Re,” and “Nayan.” Her captivating performances have made her a household name, and her fanbase continues to grow with each new release. As she dons a classy bralette and flared yoga pants in her rehearsal space, there’s an undeniable sense of anticipation in the air. Dhvani playfully challenges her fans to guess the musical masterpiece she’s brewing, promising yet another unforgettable addition to her musical journey.

Have a look at the video-

Armaan Malik, the maestro behind soul-stirring tracks like “Tum Jo Mile,” “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,” and “Bol Do Na Zara,” is no stranger to touching hearts with his mellifluous voice. Inside the recording studio, he captivates us once again with his rendition of “Kasam Se.” His raw, emotive vocals send shivers down our spines, reminding us why he’s regarded as a musical legend. Armaan continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his every note.

Check out-

Stay tuned as Dhvani and Armaan continue to serenade us with their musical journeys, leaving us eagerly anticipating their upcoming projects.