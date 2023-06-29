ADVERTISEMENT
Shreya Ghoshal Allegedly Tweets For Being Ignored By Karan Johar

The awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's first song release was announced recently. After the announcement, the director of the film is getting bashed for ignoring the singer Shreya Ghoshal who sang the song while revealing the song Tum Kya Mile.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 15:25:28
Karan Johar this week took to his Instagram and announced the release date of the romantic saga. However, the video has no mention of Shreya Ghoshal, who lent her voice to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The shared video featured the text, “The Dream Team–Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh.”

And now the singer herself reshared a tweet posted by her fan that read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she’s infact singing the most beautiful part of the song. The netizens took the screenshot of the tweet and has now been deleted.

The singer on her Instagram wrote, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumkyaMile is pure love. The song is out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.” Reacting to Shreya Ghoshal’s post, Karan Johar dropped red hearts and reshared on his account. Also, Karan earlier revealed that this song is a homage to his.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead pair, featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. In contrast, the film is slated to hit the theatres on 28th July.

