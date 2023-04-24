ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback to when Shahid Kapoor met Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul 2005 sets, see pic

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Apr,2023 19:35:56
Hold on to your hats, folks! A throwback photo featuring Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and singing sensation Arijit Singh has made its way back into the limelight on Instagram. The picture captures a young Shahid, as he visits the sets of Fame Gurukul back in 2005.

In the snap, we see Arijit and the rest of the contestants beaming with joy as they meet Shahid. The actor dons a dark shirt, with his arms folded, striking a pose with the talented bunch. Alongside Arijit, we see season winner Qazi Tauqeer, Monali, and other familiar faces.

Arijit Singh’s participation in Fame Gurukul

At just 18 years old, Arijit took part in Fame Gurukul, where he impressed judges lyricist Javed Akhtar and singers Shankar Mahadevan and KK. Though he finished sixth on the show, it was his talent that caught the eye of famed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who promised to work with him.

And work with him he did! Arijit was asked to record the song “Yun Shabnami” from the movie Saawariya, a dream come true for any aspiring singer. However, sadly, his version never made it to the final cut.

Nonetheless, this picture is a reminder of the humble beginnings of two talented individuals who have since made a significant mark in the entertainment industry.

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Everyone in the background is smiling”

Another wrote, “Yes , I can feel only #ArijitSingh here 🙏 Thanks @viralbhayani for your vital gyan like as always 💚”

A third user wrote, “Now one of the biggest greatest superstar @arijitsingh ❤️”

Throwback to when Shahid Kapoor met Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul 2005 sets, see pic 800782 Throwback to when Shahid Kapoor met Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul 2005 sets, see pic 800784 Throwback to when Shahid Kapoor met Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul 2005 sets, see pic 800785

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

