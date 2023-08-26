Music | Celebrities

When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity

A video is making rounds on the internet, where we can see Arijit Singh in his go-to hilarious, fun mood as he rehearses for Gaaye Jaa along with his team. We can see someone recording Arijit Singh while the latter urges them to do some ‘work’ and stop the unnecessary chatter. Then he calls his team ‘Kaam chor’, someone who avoids hard work.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 10:25:04
When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity 815303

In a recent video that has taken the internet by storm, the supremely gifted Arijit Singh has left fans in splits as he showcases his goofy side during rehearsals for the heartwarming song ‘Gaaye Jaa.’ This behind-the-scenes footage captures the charismatic singer’s go-to mood of hilarity and fun. As the camera rolls, Arijit playfully chides his team, affectionately dubbing them ‘Kaam chor’ (loosely translated as ‘work dodgers’) for indulging in unnecessary chatter instead of focusing on their tasks at hand.

Gaaye Jaa’s BTS moments

The camaraderie and banter among the team members create a lively atmosphere, emphasizing the playful dynamics behind the scenes. Arijit’s infectious energy and humorous interactions add a delightful touch to the rehearsal proceedings, making it evident that he knows how to strike a perfect balance between work and play.

It’s a treat for fans to witness the lighter side of the immensely gifted singer and witness the playful dynamics that make the creative process even more enjoyable.

About Gaaye Jaa

This soul-stirring track comes from the film ‘Brothers,’ released back in 2015. Composed by the musical duo Ajay-Atul and penned by the exceptionally talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Gaaye Jaa’ encapsulates the emotional core of the movie. Arijit Singh’s velvety vocals effortlessly convey the heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of the narrative and resonating deeply with listeners.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box
Related Post
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video 821105
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to sing the iconic number ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’ 824036
Gadar 2: Arijit Singh to sing the iconic number ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral 823202
Watch: An old video of Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ goes viral
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’ 822157
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', come check out 821052
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Latest Stories
Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post 845562
Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post
Sonalee Kulkarni's Autumn Chic: Mustard sweater, multi-hued jacket, and floral boots - A stylish ode to fall fashion 845824
Sonalee Kulkarni’s Autumn Chic: Mustard sweater, multi-hued jacket, and floral boots – A stylish ode to fall fashion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside 845866
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845858
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette 845849
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress 845840
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress
Read Latest News