Bollywood has been unrealistically unapologetic about its plagiarism legacy. It’s sometimes funny to even realise that, “Oh! Wait, what? This was copied?” whether it’s the screenplays you watch or the songs you hear and enjoy on your radio. It is overwhelming! Well, you might say, no, they aren’t ‘plagiarised’ but were ‘inspired’, but let’s be honest, there’s this fine line of texture between Inspiration and Imitation. Isn’t it?

But what remains rejuvenating about the old classics is that even though some of them were copied, they still managed to give the listeners a fresh volt of emotions, unlike today’s ‘malapropism’, which hits you nowhere!

So, we still boast of our old Bollywood songs, which were copied, yet gave us many memories to cherish! Owing to that, today we at IWMBuzz are here with eight all-time classic Bollywood songs plagiarised from Hollywood and music creations worldwide.

Elvis Presley- Marguerita : Kaun Hain Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya (Jhuk Gaya Aasman)

Who would have thought this classic by Mohammad Rafi owns the same tune as Elvis Presley’s iconic song Marguerita? Well, now you know how exactly it’s been! Here, give it a hear:

Demis Roussos- Say You Love Me: Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay)

Funny and shocking, isn’t it? The similar beat, the similar texture, the similar ambience, everything makes it unreally real!

Black Bood-Chicano: Laila Mein Laila (Qurbaani)

Another timeless classic of Bollywood that’s been unapologetically copied from an African band, Black Bood.

Szla Dzieweczka Do Gajeczka: Dil Tadap Ke Keh Raha Aaj Kya

This one was pretty new to us as well! We got our hands on it while researching. Here give it a hear:

Doris Day- Perhaps: Babuji Dheere Chalna

Perhaps! Perhaps! Perhaps! You never thought that this sweet Bollywood song was copied too! Unfortunate for you and us! That it is!

Lovely Lady Of Arcadia: Yuhi Kat Jaega Safar Saath Chalne Mein (Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke)

Almost hitting you this time? But yes, this beautiful song of togetherness that celebrates togetherness has given you the best memories of all time and has been copied from the classic Lovely Lady Of Arcadia.

George Benson – We As Love: Ek Hasina Thi (Karz)

The heavy tunes, the lyrics, everything remains still iconic. But did you know this song was copied from the number, We As Love by George Benson?

Elvis Presley- Yellow Rose Of Texas: Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi (Aa Gale Lag Jaa)

Ending it with another one that had been copied from Elvis Presley’s classic number Yellow Rose of Texas.

Well, to conclude, while it’s definitely overwhelming for any Bollywood buff to realise that their most celebrated Bollywood classics were plagiarised from worldwide creations by musicians and singers, it’s also to celebrate that this cannot take away the memories that you have created listening to the above Bollywood songs! Pretty much, what counts is how we commune to a particular song, the music as an individual! So, cheers to that, once and for all!