Music composer Lalit Pandit woke up on Monday morning to the best news he has heard in a while.

“We have been honoured with an Oscar.India has started making a regular mark at the Oscar’s and just not getting nominated,but winning them in different categories.The song Natu natu won the Oscar as the best original song composed by M M kreem ,is a huge achievement after the Rahman’s Jai Ho song.Congratulations to the entire team who made this magic happened at the Oscar and making India proud winning at the biggest stage for films and music!”

Lalit is also delighted by India’s double-whammy at the Oscars. “A huge congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves and the team behind The Elephant Whisperers for winning the best documentary at the Academy Awards 2023 .Thanks for putting a wildlife film from India at the very top, Kartiki and Netflix!”

He is also proud of India’s third entry into the Oscars. “Congratulations also to Shaunak Sen and team for the Oscar nominated All That Breathes, which has been among the most sublime documentaries I have ever watched. I believe being nominated for the Oscar is itself a huge achievement And it was a proud moment for Lagaan to be there being nominated amongst the biggest.”