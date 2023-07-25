Zeba Bakhtiar opens up about failed marriage with Adnan Sami and custody battle for son, read

One of the leading Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, known for her role in the popular Indian film “Henna” alongside Rishi Kapoor, recently opened up about her past failed marriage with singer and music composer Adnan Sami

Zeba revealed that after tying the knot with Adnan, she had decided to step back from acting and fully devote herself to her family. She expressed her interest in exploring writing and producing, but her priorities shifted entirely when Azaan was born. However, when her marriage hit a rough patch, she found solace in engaging in productions and other projects.

Zeba recalls on the challenges

Recalling the challenging 18-month custody battle for her son, Zeba described how it deeply affected her well-being. She admitted to having experienced memory lapses and losing her sense of self during that trying period. Despite the difficulty, Zeba expressed gratitude for reuniting with Azaan after the custody battle came to an end. During this time, some friends encouraged her to work, even for her own sanity. Consequently, she joined a serial shoot in England and spent a few months there, finding refuge in her work.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami, who is a renowned singer and composer, acquired Indian citizenship in 2016 after renouncing his birth citizenship with Pakistan. In an earlier interview, Adnan addressed speculations surrounding his decision and clarified that money was never a determining factor. He emphasized his privileged family background and how financial considerations never influenced his life choices.

As Zeba Bakhtiar shares her personal journey and Adnan Sami reflects on his life choices, both have navigated through significant challenges and emerged stronger. Their candid interviews offer a glimpse into their individual struggles and the paths they chose in their respective careers and personal lives.

