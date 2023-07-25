ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Zeba Bakhtiar opens up about failed marriage with Adnan Sami and custody battle for son, read

Zeba revealed that after tying the knot with Adnan, she had decided to step back from acting and fully devote herself to her family. She expressed her interest in exploring writing and producing, but her priorities shifted entirely when Azaan was born.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jul,2023 16:00:01
Zeba Bakhtiar opens up about failed marriage with Adnan Sami and custody battle for son, read 837312

One of the leading Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, known for her role in the popular Indian film “Henna” alongside Rishi Kapoor, recently opened up about her past failed marriage with singer and music composer Adnan Sami

Zeba Bakhtiar, known for her role in the popular Indian film “Henna” alongside Rishi Kapoor, recently opened up about her past failed marriage with singer and music composer Adnan Sami. In a candid interview, she also shed light on the emotional toll the custody battle for her son, Azaan Sami, took on her mental health.

Zeba revealed that after tying the knot with Adnan, she had decided to step back from acting and fully devote herself to her family. She expressed her interest in exploring writing and producing, but her priorities shifted entirely when Azaan was born. However, when her marriage hit a rough patch, she found solace in engaging in productions and other projects.

Zeba recalls on the challenges

Recalling the challenging 18-month custody battle for her son, Zeba described how it deeply affected her well-being. She admitted to having experienced memory lapses and losing her sense of self during that trying period. Despite the difficulty, Zeba expressed gratitude for reuniting with Azaan after the custody battle came to an end. During this time, some friends encouraged her to work, even for her own sanity. Consequently, she joined a serial shoot in England and spent a few months there, finding refuge in her work.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami, who is a renowned singer and composer, acquired Indian citizenship in 2016 after renouncing his birth citizenship with Pakistan. In an earlier interview, Adnan addressed speculations surrounding his decision and clarified that money was never a determining factor. He emphasized his privileged family background and how financial considerations never influenced his life choices.

As Zeba Bakhtiar shares her personal journey and Adnan Sami reflects on his life choices, both have navigated through significant challenges and emerged stronger. Their candid interviews offer a glimpse into their individual struggles and the paths they chose in their respective careers and personal lives.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shocking! Adnan Sami's Brother Junaid Khan Accuses The Singer Of Making Inappropriate Videos Of His Second Wife 794942
Shocking! Adnan Sami’s Brother Junaid Khan Accuses The Singer Of Making Inappropriate Videos Of His Second Wife
Adnan Sami’s mesmerising music that transcends all generations
When Adnan Sami Answered If Ameesha Patel Was in His Music Video Due To Financial Crunch
Adnan Sami: Padma Shri winner drops an enigmatic video and deletes all Instagram posts!
I want to make India proud – Adnan Sami on winning Padma Shri
Singer Adnan Sami Reveals The Valuable Lesson That Pandemic Has Taught Him; Says, ‘I Am Happy That I Have Made It Alive Till Here’
Latest Stories
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain 837398
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people 837382
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs? 837366
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs?
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment 837374
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment
'Kick' counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil 837373
‘Kick’ counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find a big evidence against Vikrant 837371
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find big evidence against Vikrant
Read Latest News