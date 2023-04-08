Adnan Sami, the famous singer in B-town, is currently hitting the headlines. The singer’s brother Junaid Khan accused him of making p*rn videos of his second wife, Sabah Galadaeri, in 2007 or 2008. He stated, “Adnan Sami made a p*rn DVD of his 2nd wife Sabah Galadaeri around 2007 or 2008.”

Junaid Khan Revealing Explosive Details.

Recalling the incident, he mentioned that Adnan lied about it when he was summoned by the court, saying he didn’t make it, but Sabah’s ex did this. “Adnan Sami gave it in court – for all India to see – lying he didn’t make it and Sabah’s lover made it!” Junaid Khan continued revealing more about it and shared that Adnan even lied about being born in England, as he was born in a Rawalpindi hospital. And claimed, “Adnan failed his O levels in England and then got a fake O level degree made from Lahore”.

In his lengthy post, Junaid Khan revealed many things, among which his father was at the ambassador post in Mexico. And shockingly, he told that Adnan Sami was jailed for a few weeks in Canada. Also, his love for India is that he has been able to earn a lot, ‘he loves India because it pays him well – which Pakistan cannot.’

Why did Adnan Sami not launch his brother in India?

Junaid Khan, his brother, was jealous of him, so he launched India. “Many have told me I have a slightly better voice than him! The edge!… He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it,” he revealed.

Adnan Sami is a famous singer in India and has also won Padma Shri for his contribution to Music. He has composed songs like Lift Kara De, Sun Zara, Khoya Khoya Chand, etc.

