Celebrating World Music Day with some of the musical gems from Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

As a filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always ensured his films have soul-stirring music that will be remembered by generations to come. Music has always played an integral part in his movies, and he is the man who has taken traditional and folk music to a global platform. Each song from his movies has been a chartbuster and, to date, dominates our playlists.

Here are 5 songs by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on this World Music Day that are simply soul-stirring.

Saiyaan Hatto Jaao – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Saiyaan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi is a song of grace that perfectly captures the elegant of a women. The song sung by Barnali Chattopadhyay, become a viral phenomenon over the internet for its classical tunes.

Laal Ishq – Ram-Leela

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, Laal Ishq is by far one of the best tracks we ever had. This song from Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela is simply mesmerizing and indeed lives in our hearts.

Sakal Ban – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sakal Ban from Heeramandi is the first song of SLB under his own music label Bhansali Music. The song is sung by Raja Hasan and is well enriched with the tunes of Indian classical music.

Tadap Tadap – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Tadap Tadap is indeed a song that is an evergreen cult song. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali track starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai has been a rage and has dominated our playlist since 1999. The story of a massive heartbreak is what the story encompasses, and we are in love with it.

Maar Daala – Devdas

This song from Sub’s Devdas is indeed a gem that has a fervor of it’s own. Sung by KK and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song is one of the most loved song from the film that rules the hearts of the audience for the ages.

Aayat – Bajirao Mastani

Aayat from Bajirao Mastani is an absolute favourite. This track defines pain, passion, love and everything. The slow and soulful music, indeed has an aura of its own.

Binte Dil – Padmaavat

Binde Dil from Padmaavat captures the emotions of longing, love and sacrifice. The song is magically sung by Arijit Singh who has truly nailed the Arabic lyrics while the music added an extra layer of magic to it.