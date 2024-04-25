Let’s Get LOUDER Sufi masterpiece ‘Jogi’ by Salman Ali and Amit Mishra wins millions of hearts The union marks the first-ever collaboration between these two musical virtuosos

Let’s Get LOUDER, the IN10 Media Network’s musical vertical behind numerous musical sensations, is proud to announce the ground-breaking collaboration between two powerhouse voices, Salman Ali and Amit Mishra, in their latest Sufi masterpiece titled ‘Jogi’.

This captivating union marks the first-ever collaboration between these two musical virtuosos and has taken the internet by storm, amassing astounding views and love from audience within days of its release.

‘Jogi’, composed by Raaj Aashoo, is a soul-stirring fusion of traditional Sufi elements with contemporary musical flair, showcasing the exceptional vocal prowess of both Salman Ali and Amit Mishra. Salman Ali, renowned for his mesmerizing performances on various platforms including reality TV, brings his signature emotive depth to the song. Amit Mishra, celebrated for his versatile voice and diverse repertoire, complements Salman’s vocals seamlessly, adding a unique dimension to the track.

On the collaboration, Salman Ali said, “It’s been an absolute honour to unite with the incredibly talented Amit Mishra on ‘Jogi’. Amit’s passion for music and unparalleled talent made every moment of ‘Jogi’ truly magical. ‘Jogi’ is not just a song; it’s an emotional journey that we are thrilled to share with the world.” Amit Mishra added, “Working with Salman Ali on ‘Jogi’ has been an enriching experience. His soulful voice and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring. ‘Jogi’ is a testament to the power of collaboration and the universal language of music. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project.”

“We are thrilled to bring together two incredible talents, Salman Ali and Amit Mishra, for ‘Jogi’,” said Rajitta Hemwaani, COO of Let’s Get LOUDER. “Their collaboration represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, delivering a truly unforgettable musical experience. The overwhelming response from audiences reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music.”

The rapid ascent of ‘Jogi’ within days of its release is a testament to the enduring appeal of Sufi music and the undeniable talent of Salman Ali and Amit Mishra. As the song continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Let’s Get LOUDER remains dedicated to fostering ground-breaking collaborations and pushing the boundaries of musical innovation. In the past, the musical business has launched popular songs by artists like Shilpa Rao, Ankit Tiwari, Star Boy LOC, Hardeep Kaur, Nikhita Ghandhi and many more are in the pipeline.