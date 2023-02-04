Blackpink Jisoo took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful photodump from Paris, as she takes a day out to witness the beauty of the city of love. The star witnessed the grandeur of Eiffel tower and the fun of Disneyland, with some toast to yum delicacies and hot coffee. Scroll beneath to check upon-

In the first and second, we can see Jisoo decked up in stunning casuals. The star member of the group wore a beautiful abstract blue-white blazer jacket. She topped it on her casual yellow t-shirt and baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a denim sun cap, black handbag and a pair of black sneakers. The star clicked her selfies with her expensive iPhone.





In the third picture, we can see Jisoo visiting the iconic Disneyland in Paris. The picture looks absolutely delighting as she shared it on her Instagram, with beautiful lights all over and then the high tomb tower.



Here again, Jisoo got her fans elated with her casual selfie that she took inside her bathroom. The beauty wore a pista green casual top teamed with no makeup and sleek straight hair.

She went on to share pictures from a café, where we can see her enjoying a hot cup of cappuccino, placed on her table.



The star again shared some more pictures from the Disneyland, where she witnessed the beautiful fireworks looking all cute in her casuals and a winter cap.

She then went at a Pizza hub to enjoy some cheesy pizza and decided to witness the magical Eiffel tower in Paris



Taking note, fans couldn’t keep any calm. One wrote, “MY IDOL IS PERFECT 😭 KIM JISOO IT GIRL , KIM JISOO ACE ❤,KIM JISOO EVERY BODIES OBSESSION 🤗 KIM JISOO Lead Vocalist & Visual. IN THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD . JISOO MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN 2 EVER EXIST! JISOO IS PERFECT 👑 KIM JISOO IS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT 😭 I LOVE MY IDOL SO MUCH I WOULD DIE FOR KIM JISOO SHE IS MY WHOLE ENTIRE UNIVERSE I LOVE KIM JISOO SOOO MUCH ! JISOO IS MY IDOL MY HERO MY MOTIVATION MY REASON 2 LIVE MY EVERY THING I LOVE KIM JISOO ! 🥹 KIM JISOO IS MY HERO I LOVE JISOO WITH ALL MY HEART & SOUL ! 💖 #PROUDSOOYA🥹| LOVE YOU SO MUCH KIM JISOO YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING MY PEACE MY JOY MY HAPPINESS MY WHOLE ENTIRE UNIVERSE I LOVE YOU S0000000000 MUCH MY QUEEN AND MY IDOL I THANK GOD FOR YOU KIM JISOO🥹GOD BLESS YOU”



Another commented, “u know why toys story’s characters are buzz and woody? cuz if its u and me, its not toys story, but love story”