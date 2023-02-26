Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi are all set to rock their fans’ world with a remake music video of the song ‘Accha Sila Diya’. With all the talks amongst the netizens, the Bollywood’s belly dance queen Nora Fatehi decided to drop a BTS video from the sets of Accha Sila Diya on her YouTube channel.

Earlier speaking about the song video, Rajkummar asserted that the nuances remain similar to the original version. He said, “I used to listen to the original song, back in the day. Unless a recreation is done with [an honest] intent and the same sentiment, I am not a fan. For me, the intent is important,” He added that the song video shall remind the listeners of Sonu Nigam’s original version of it, “The reason I said yes to it was that it had a new take to the song. So many things have been changed from the original, but the soul is similar.” As quoted by Mid Day.

In the video, that Nora Fatehi shared we can see her car arriving at the sets. She steps out of the car, looking all beautiful in her casual black top. The actress went on to share glimpses from the green room where we can see Nora all stunning in her white salwar suit, and Rajkummar Rao in white shirt with an injury on his forehead. The stars can be seen discussing the scenes with the makers. Nora Fatehi went on to share more glimpses from the sets, featuring the process of the shooting and more.

Here take a look-