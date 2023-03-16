Blackpink‘s South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer Jennie Kim, also known as Jennie, is a member of the K-pop girl group. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, on January 16, 1996. Jennie is a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, which YG Entertainment founded in 2016.

Jennie received six years of training from YG Entertainment before making her Blackpink debut. She is well known for having exceptional vocal and rap skills and a powerful and alluring stage presence. In addition, compliments have made Jennie a style icon in the K-pop community. Jennie, as a result, has a big fan base both inside and outside Korea, making her one of the most well-known and significant K-pop performers.

She is now regarded as a fashion icon in South Korea and elsewhere due to her impeccable style. Jennie is famous for her sense of style both on stage and off. She’s a well-known fashion icon in South Korea, regularly seen wearing stylish outfits that inspire her fans. Jennie has an edgy yet sophisticated sense of fashion.

Jennie has established herself as a style expert and greatly influences fashion outside of South Korea. Aside from that, Jennie’s sense of style has helped her become one of the most well-known and significant K-pop artists of the present. Recently, she shared picture series of herself with her girl gang, have a look below –

Blackpink’s Jennie took a selfie of herself wearing black and white, showing her side look and covering her face. In her second appearance, she photographed herself and two buddies wearing bathrobes, including a face emoji. She appeared in the third image wearing white and making a pouty face beside her three buddies. In the fourth image, everyone was dressed in a coat outfit and posed in front of a mirror. The fifth photo she took was a blurry selfie with a serious expression. Jennie and her companion might be seen in a candid photo in the sixth image. Her seventh photo was a mirror selfie of her pal wearing a jacket. Finally, she took a solo photo of herself dressed in black and white at her most recent outing.

Did you like seeing Blackpink’s mirror selfie picture with her friends? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.