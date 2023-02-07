Blackpink Jisoo can’t get enough of Abu Dhabi, see pics

Blackpink Jisoo shares a photodump on her social media handle straight from her Abu Dhabi tour. The star met her fans, and couldn’t keep herself any calm but thank her fans for the lovely experience she had in Abu Dhabi. In the pictures, we could see Jisoo all beautiful in her casual wear, as witnessed the sun down of Dubai.

In the pictures, we can see Jisoo wearing a casual blue sweat shirt teamed with blue pants. She completed the look with sleek straight ponytail and a stylish side bag. She posed with all smiles and went on to share some beautiful picturesque glimpses of Dubai with her fans.

Here’s what she had to say about the tour and Blinks:

Sharing the pictures, Blackpink Jisoo wrote, “It was a blast to meet our Blinks in this beautiful city, Abu Dhabi! Although there wasn’t enough time to fully appreciate the city’s wonder, seeing you guys at the concert made our stay here more than worth it. Thank you for all these great memories. See you again Abu Dhabi! Love you all!☀♥”

Here take a look-

Given her huge fan following, it’s a given that her fans would flood in praises and love for her in the comments. Here take a glance at what her fans had to say about her-

A user wrote, “The beautiful queen Jisoo and our artist always and forever

I loved your personality and your style. I loved Jisoo itself. When I heard your voice, I went crazy. It’s so beautiful and unique. You know we look alike. My favorite number is 4, my color is violet, my sign is Capricorn. I hope to be like you in everything. As if you knew that, you are the reason for my happiness and my smile. I love you and I am by your side, I support you with everything, and I wait impatiently for the solo. I hope that you do not get nervous, work comfortably, and take care of yourself and your health. I will always be by your side I will cheer you on every day I hope that what makes you unhappy and what makes you sad is alright.

I hope you stay with the truth, stay with the things you can accept, I will stand by you, I love you so much, and finally, thank you, Jisoo, for coming into my life. “

Another wrote, “Jisoo is like those clouds. Nice and tender. Whenever I look at her, I can delete all my stress and joy my happiness”