Jisoo from BLACKPINK is one of the cutest K-pop idols around. Despite being the group’s oldest member, the Snowdrop star always acts young and eccentrically. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, born on January 3, 1995, also enjoys acting and debuted in the 2015 television series The Producers. Jisoo’s vocals and artwork are exceptionally beautiful. In addition, she has a unique fandom called SOOYAs, who enjoy her sense of humor. Thanks to her beauty and charisma, she is one of the K-pop industry’s most adored idols. Whenever she enters a room, it is filled with happiness and cheer.

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, sets the tone for the group. She enjoys playing video games and can watch scary movies for hours while chowing down on hot cuisine. The performer is called “Jisooni” by her bandmates, a mix of Jisoo and Unni (Korean for older sister). Because she “felt the range of various emotions that she didn’t usually feel became wider,” the singer changed her MBTI from ESTJ to ENFJ. She can enchant us just by being there, without a doubt. Here are five endearing traits of Jisoo from BLACKPINK that always put a grin on our faces.

1. Balancing Things

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, has a peculiar but endearing tendency to balance objects on her body. She has mastered balancing various objects, from holding bottles on her head to placing toys. She has a strange habit, but it reflects her distinctive personality and has made her popular in the K-pop community. Many people are brought back to their formative years when balancing objects was something they enjoyed doing.

2. Iconic J-pose

Jisoo shares a signature posture with many K-pop stars. She executes a “j”-like motion in a stance with her hand next to her chin. At numerous gatherings and occasions, fans have remarked on his cute behavior. The idol consistently delivers, whether it be in VLive sessions, interviews, or selfies. She now stands in that endearing, adorable position. If Jisoo can’t execute the j-pose, her mood isn’t the best.

3. Smirking

The idol is renowned for her smirks, which BLINKs cannot match. She doesn’t even have to try because this behavior is so deeply established in her. Fans have repeatedly asked her to serve her trademark smile. One smirk from the K-pop star is all it takes to make a fan happy. Additionally, some fans find it endearing since they interpret it as an “evil” smirk that goes against BLACKPINK Jisoo’s persona. When she is in a goofy mood and tries to tease the other members of BLACKPINK, the smirk constantly comes.

4. Making Cute Noises

Jisoo is skilled at making people swoon. She can add interest to even the most uninteresting of tasks. At times, she amuses viewers by making incredibly adorable noises. Her faces remain largely unchanged when she makes these noises, which is intriguing. Fans love her for her ability to maintain a straight expression while making adorable noises that are melodic and catchy.

5. Imitating Game

Jisoo of BLACKPINK frequently imitates the behavior and speech of others. Fans enjoy watching her in her element, although many may find this tendency bothersome. She imitates conduct naturally. Because we all tend to irritate our friends lovingly by acting like them, the idol is also relatable because of this behavior.

