Blackpink is a prominent South Korean girl group that debuted in 2016 under the leadership of YG Entertainment. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are the group members. Blackpink is renowned for its high-energy concerts, catchy songs, and edgy design style. Furthermore, Blackpink is known for its daring and colorful attire. They routinely mix designer and streetwear labels and aren’t afraid to experiment with new fabrics, colors, and accessories. Each member has a particular personality that contributes to the overall picture of the group. Blackpink’s clothing has gained a large global following, establishing them as a notable fashion influence.

Jisoo is the stage name of Kim Ji-soo, a South Korean singer and actor. She was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Jisoo began her YG Entertainment debut in August 2016 as a part of the girl group BLACKPINK.

Jisoo’s work has garnered various prizes and nominations, including a Korean Pop Culture & Arts Award for her contributions to the global expansion of the Korean Wave. She is also well known for her fashion sense and has been invited to numerous important fashion events and displays. Jisoo also released a photo series of herself in a casual outfit; scroll down to see her appearance.

Jisoo’s Casual Outfit Appearance –

Blackpink Jisoo looks lovely in a beige sweatshirt with a hood, a black leather jacket, and black pants, all paired with black and white sneakers. She donned a black winter hat and styled her hair in a wavy way. She applied thick eyeliner, kajal kohl, and a dark pink matte lipstick for her minimal makeup. She had her nails painted black. She is carrying a black sling bag. In the first image, she sits on the floor, showing her side outfit appearance. In the second image, she sits and displays her front clothing while tilting her head.

In the third photograph, she is taken in a low-angle perspective and appears candid. With the fourth image, she captured a stunning panorama of the sky, sea, and buildings. In the next image, she displays her curved stance and takes a selfie. She then photographed a green coffee with a heart-shaped emoji. In the final image, she captured an evening vista with orange-colored clouds and a silhouette of a skyscraper.

