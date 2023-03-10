A well-known South Korean girl group called Blackpink debuted in 2016 under the direction of YG Entertainment. The group members are Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie. Blackpink is recognized for its exuberant live performances, unique melodies, and edgy fashion sense. Blackpink is also renowned for its daring and vibrant fashion sense. They frequently combine designer and streetwear brands and aren’t hesitant to try new materials, hues, and accessories. Each individual adds to the group’s overall character in a unique way. Blackpink has now been recognized as a significant fashion impact thanks to the widespread global appeal of its clothing.

Kim Ji-soo, a singer and actress from South Korea, goes by the stage name Jisoo. She was born in South Korea’s Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province. As a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo made her YG Entertainment debut in August 2016.

Jisoo’s fashion is a blend of sophistication and edge. She frequently dons expensive clothing lines like Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Dior but also mixes vintage and streetwear into her wardrobe. She enjoys experimenting with various textures, patterns, and hues and avoids attempting risky and provocative looks. She also enjoys dressing in feminine attire, like dresses and skirts, to show off her feminine side.

As a result of Jisoo’s contributions to the globalization of the Korean Wave, her work has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including the Korean Pop Culture & Arts Award. She is also well known for her sense of style and has been invited to several significant fashion exhibitions and events. Please scroll down to view Jisoo’s appearance in a self-portrait she shared on Instagram.

Blackpink Jisoo’s Face Appearance

Jisoo made an appearance with a crimson dress with no sleeves. She wore her hair in a sloppy middle part with bangs on both sides. She used red matte lipstick, strong eyeliner, and crimson eyeshadow for her straightforward makeup. She wore a red floral bracelet on both wrists and a long, dark red earring with a diamond. She is photographed in a close-up image and strikes a lovely pose for the photographer. Jisoo captioned her Instagram post, “#JISOO #지수 #ME #20230331_12amEDT #20230331_1pmKST.”

