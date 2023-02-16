The popularity of the girl group TWICE has skyrocketed as Korean pop music has flourished all across the globe. The members of the girl band are extraordinarily competent when it comes to their contemporaries, and they often serve as an inspiration the music enthusiasts all across the globe. Due to their phenomenal singles and high-octane concerts and tours, each band member has also been able to establish their fan bases worldwide.

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu are the pioneering eight members of the band. It’s nothing new that we the K-pop maniacs have always gotten enthralled by all these stunningly beautiful ladies from the showcase. However, as of now, it’s Momo from the band who got our eyes stuck on her Valentine’s Day celebration with a toast to pink grandeur.

That’s what makes the band special and unique! While the entire world celebrates the day with the colour red, Momo believes in keeping unique and give it a smear of hot pink. The star shared a photodump on her social media handle, to share some set of gorgeous pictures from her celebration day, and we have shared in details what she has been doing on the special day.

The first picture shows a big beautiful pink heart-shaped cake, with Momo written on it. The second one features Momo. The star wore a stylish frilled black off-shoulder dress. She completed the look with long gorgeous hair with beautiful bangs on front. What we loved are the long trails of head jewellery that she used to ornament her look even better.

Momo went on to share some more pictures, sharing glimpses of the stunning decorated corners of the room. With all the pink backdrops, curtains, beautiful pink candles, the pictures definitely prompt as a dreamland.

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned pictures by Momo? Let us know in the comments.