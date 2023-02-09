India is one of the richest music industries. The industry produced several iconic singers, from pop singers to classical singers. So we have a variety of musicians who grab the audience’s interest with their unique genre of music. Among these, Badshah belongs to the rap and pop music world. His songs are majorly rap, and the relatable lyrics serve as the catchy point of his songs. Indian weddings without Badshah songs are incomplete and dull. And so you will witness that, be it South Indian or North Indian, every Indian wedding has a must-have playlist of Badshah. Below is a list of some of his best songs.

1)Genda Phool: Released in 2020, this song is a must-listen for every dance lover. The catchy beats and Indian touch allow the listener to get groovy in his music. The music video features Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah.

2) Kar Gayi Chull: From the film Kapoor And Sons, this song is a favorite of many Indian fans. The pop music with flirting catchy lyrics with the music and Badshah’s rap became a perfect blend and a must-choice for users.

3) DJ Waley Babu: A must-DJ mix song by Badshah. It was released in 2018. The lyrics are very attractive and a favorite of every party addict. This song is like literally what one wants to say to the DJ man in the house.

4) Saturday Saturday: It is a dance number from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The iconic song and easy dance steps from the song are still popular, and people love to enjoy this one. Also, it will make you dance your heart out.

5)Mercy: This song was also released in 2018. The song also features Lauren Gottlieb in the music video. An amazing song to listen to and dance to at every Indian wedding for the best party mix.

