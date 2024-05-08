Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak: Madirakshi Mundle Unleashes Her Hidden Talent On Set

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak actor Madirakshi Mundle is a popular Indian actress who has impressed fans with her stints in different shows. Besides her acting skills and impeccable fashion sense, the diva has a hidden talent that not many know. However, in her latest Instagram posts, the diva unleashes her hidden talent.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madirakshi posted a video of herself from the sets of the show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. The video shows Madirakshi adjusting the camera angle and slowly moving to capture the scene perfectly. And she did it right. Everyone was amazed by her talent and clapped for her.

With the visuals, one thing is clear, and that is Madirakshi’s love not only for acting but also for handling the camera and capturing the scene. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Unleashing my creativity through the lens.”

Madirakshi Mundle is a popular Indian actress who made her debut in acting with the Telugu film Ori Devodoy in 2015. However, she became a household name with her role as Sita in the show Siya Ke Ram. Now, she plays the role of Shaina. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her social media, and her regular sharing of photos and videos keeps her in top buzz.