It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle

Madirakshi Mundle the talented actress who is known particularly for her mythological roles talks about not being bothered about being typecast. Check it here and read her thoughts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 12:02:00
Madirakshi Mundle, the talented young actress who is even today known for her amazing portrayal of Sita in the TV show Siya Ke Ram, is not bothered about being stereotyped for the mythological roles in which she particularly excels. She has been part of mythological shows like Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, Vighnaharta Ganesh, in addition to Siya Ke Ram. She again played Sita in Jai Hanuman, as we know.

Says Madirakshi, “Siya Ke Ram was my debut show and ran for a year. I don’t worry about being typecast. However, different roles are important to demonstrate range besides depth as an actress. I wonder if a cameo qualifies as playing the role twice. But if people think so, well that is what it is.”

At the same time, she feels getting typecast does affect one’s career. “It can limit the variety of work you might be approached for simply because of people’s perception. However, that has nothing to do with your ability to take on different roles. Different roles place different kinds of demands on you as an actor and I want to take on a wide variety of characters,” she adds.

Madirakshi follows a process while choosing as well as approaching her characters. “Work is work at the end of the day. It is not about being typecast. But the role should have something to offer me as well. Playing roles of well-known characters, say from mythology or real life is always a tough task and I enjoy a good challenge. It involves rising to the audiences’ expectations and I love that,” says the actor.

“I’ve played Sita and I’ve played Parvati as well. Both are Goddesses who are immensely loved and admired in India and are frequently held up as role models. However, if you look carefully at depictions of both in popular imagery, Parvati is always depicted alongside her family which includes her children, whereas Sita is depicted alongside her husband and brother-in-law. These are the aspects that I always try to take into account when portraying roles. So what might appear ‘same type” to the audience is actually vastly different and they also pay attention to these things. As long as it helps me connect to newer audiences and helps them relate, it’s all good,” she adds.

So did she ever turn down a role to avoid getting stereotyped? “I think it is flattering that I have been offered roles without a screen test. But fatigue can set in because novelty can be lost. So yes, I have. Though, I love the work part any day,” she smiles.

Best of luck, Madirakshi!!

