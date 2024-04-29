Investing in your health and fitness is a sensible thing to do: Madirakshi Mundle

Actress Madirakshi Mundle who won hearts playing the negative lead in Colors’ reincarnation drama, Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak feels that health should be a priority for everyone. She adds that while we all have busy schedules, health should not take a backseat.

Says Madirakshi, “Investing in your health and fitness is a very sensible thing to do. Setting aside 30-45 minutes a few days a week really should not be difficult given the long-term dividends it will give you. I think you need to be serious about a fitness regimen and also be a bit conscious about food choices. But given the temptations of choice, demands on your time and a hectic schedule, it can be tricky to find time to devote to a health and fitness regimen. But hopefully not impossible.”

“However, there are some people, who in the name of health, work too much, or go on fad diets. She says, adding, “That is the downside of being an excessively fitness and health-conscious person. I don’t think there is the need to overdo it either by taking supplements which may harm you or starving yourself all the damn time. One needs to eat well! But yes, don’t overdo anything that may cause long-term damage whether it is spending hours and hours in the gym or over-eating on unhealthy stuff.”

Ask her how she stays fit and she says, “I love my food but then I am a very home food person. I love my fruits, especially jackfruit which is in season now. I love my salads and I love my dal, chawal, sabzi, roti with ghee! But yes, 30 minutes on a treadmill whenever I can devote the time to do it is always a great idea. The third is to rest well and avoid anything thinking about mess-ups. While we are talking about health, ageing too becomes a point of discussion.”

Ageing is inevitable, she says, adding, “Ageing is the most natural thing in the world. All of us age, no exceptions. How do you fear something that you know happens to everyone around you, friends, family included? I think I like going with the flow. You can take care of yourself with food and exercise, maybe some skin care regimens but it is ultimately Nature’s reality. They say with age comes wisdom, and that can only be a good thing.”