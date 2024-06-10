I will be grateful to the makers for their persistence in me for Siya Ke Ram: Madiraksh Mundle

Actress Madirakshi Mundle who was last seen in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, recalls her first claim to fame and expresses that lady luck was with her when it came to accepting it. Madirakshi’s first role in television was the mythological show, Siya Ke Ram in which she played the role of Sita. However, she recollects memories of her not being convinced about getting on board the show. She claims that the makers were persistent with her playing the role, and this played a big role in shaping her career.

Says Madirakshi, “My landing the first role in TV was an interesting turn of events. It was entirely a happy accident when my photo got spotted on social media and the next thing I knew I was offered a role which I funnily kept avoiding for a long time. Eventually, I took it up when the team chased me. I am thankful to them for being so persistent with their choice for Sita. I’ve grown up admiring Sridevi and would love to portray her in a film on her life.”

She adds, “Sita in Siya ke Ram was my debut on TV. I had done a couple of films down South but this show connected me as an actor and a person with a large and wide audience. I consider it my good fortune to have the channel, producers and casting team offer me the beautiful role of a Yug Stree and, of course, my audience’s blessings, warmth and love, not just in India, but also abroad where the show was syndicated numerous times. Besides India, I get a lot of fan mail and Insta DMs from my foreign audiences as well.”

She says that all her TV shows are important to her. “I have played mostly all the beautiful Goddesses whose stories are known in every single household of our country and since our epics are also widely read, also abroad. Also, I’ve done a Visphotak love story. Sita in Siya ke Ram( Star Plus), Jugni in Jaat Ki Jugni, (Sony Entertainment Television), Draupadi in Karna Sangini (Star Plus), Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh (Sony Entertainment Television) & Laxmi in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi (Star Bharat) and also a few cameos! I have also been offered shows that have asked me to repeat my characters,” she says.

She adds, “I enjoyed working on all of them. But Sita and Jugni are my favourites. The first because it is a dream debut and shot with so much love and grandeur and Jugni for it’s very visphotak love story where I played an everyday girl with a twist. It was so much fun!”

Ask her how she prepares for a role, and she says, “I read about the character’s backstory, if that’s possible, and if the character is known and has a match in reality. And pray that I don’t forget my lines!”

Madirakshi who played the negative role in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, is now on the lookout for another challenging role.