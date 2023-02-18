Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary never fails to stun fans. She has featured in many Haryanvi songs. Her ability to sing and dance has gained her name and fame. She is a stunning beauty and nobody can think twice before claiming that she is indeed gorgeous.

Sapna won many hearts when she appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She, who is ruling the heart of her fans with her sexy dance videos and stage performances, is quite a favourite of a lot of people. Sapna is the most stylish and elegant actress we have in the industry.

Sapna has always impressed us with her flamboyant dancing skills on stage as well as in Bollywood movies. Recently, she released her new song Gaabru is spreading like fire on social media. She took to Instagram and shared a video dancing to the song in a sporty look. She was seen wearing white pants, a white tank top and paired it with a green zipper. Check below!