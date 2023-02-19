Aditya Prateek Singh, often known as Badshah, is a well-known Indian singer and rapper. In 2006, he made his singing debut alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. He also received several awards for his outstanding work, and Forbes India ranked him as the 63rd richest celebrity. Here are a couple of his top hits you should add to your playlist.

Check it out –

DJ Waley Babu

Badshah and Aastha Gill sang the song. Within 24 hours after its release, the song became number one on Indian iTunes. In addition, DJ Waley Babu’s video received over a million views on YouTube within 30 hours of its debut. After that, Sony Music published the song, a complete party tune that one may dance to.

Wakhra Swag

Badshah and Navv Inder performed the song Wakhra Swag. The song was written by Badshah and published by Times Music. The Punjabi Music Awards named Wakhra Swag the most popular song of the year and the best duo/group in 2016. This Punjabi music has piqued the interest of music fans, with over 200 million views on YouTube.

Mercy

Mercy is the most popular song among fans. Sony Music published the single which Badshah sang. The song has earned over 211 million views on YouTube and a lot of affection from his followers. The song is from his third studio album, O.N.E.

The Humma Song

A.R. Rahman, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, and Shashaa performed the song, which was composed by A.R. Rahman. The song was published by Sony Music and was sung for the movie Ok Jaanu. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur appeared in the song video.

Kar Gayi Chull

The song was composed by Badshah and Amaal Malik and performed by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Amaal Malik. Sony Music published the song, which was sung for the movie Kapoor and Sons. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, and Fawad Khan appeared in the song video.

Which Badshah song did you enjoy the best and want to include in your playlist? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.