Being in love is a blessing, and passionate love transports you to another lovely realm. But how many of you feel that love got more romantic as a result of love songs and love poems? Some Hindi songs can make your heart skip a beat. Some songs are so emotional and passionate that they make you think about your loved one. Some songs are so romantic that they transport you to your Love Fairyland. And when Arijit Singh sings such songs, you can’t help but fall in love with his songs.

Arijit Singh’s romantic songs are so beautiful and melodic that you can’t stop listening to them for days. When Arijit Singh’s voice comes on, there is no comparison, and when he sings love songs, you just go with the flow of music and lyrics. Arijit Singh’s romantic melodies hold a particular place in the hearts of millions of music fans. People adore his music as much as they like him. Let’s look at some of Arijit Singh’s songs that become Love Anthems.

Arijit Singh’s Love Anthems –

Shaayarana

This song from the film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, hits the heart, and Arijit Singh’s voice adds to the attraction.

Suno na sangemarmar

Suno na sangemarmar ki….!! This song starts with the magnificence of the Taj Mahal and then speaks of love. This is a song from the film Youngistaan.

Sukoon Mila

Arijit Singh sings this gorgeous song in Mary Kom, one of Priyanka Chopra’s greatest movies.

Phir Kabhi

This song from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is ideal for losing yourself in the memories of a loved one.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum

This song from the successful film Kabir Singh was the most popular of the year, and the voices of Arijit and Mithoon added to the emotion.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

Arijit and Shashaa Tirupati sang this song from the film Half Girlfriend, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend.

Which Arijit song did you like the most? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.