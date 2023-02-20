Blackpink is one of the most prominent K-pop girl groups in the world. Thanks to their amazing singles throughout the years, the female band has built a big fan base across the country. The band’s four exceptional females are Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose. But, of course, everyone has an international fan base, and their Instagram followings speak for themselves!

Jennie is a member of the Korean pop group BlackPink. As a band member, the South Korean pop sensation is recognized for her rapping and singing style, and she has given some of the best songs.

Jennie is a member of the band BlackPink, along with Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose, and they debuted with their single album Square One. Their songs have reached the Billboard charts and have received millions of views on YouTube, making them one of the most successful K-pop bands.

Here Are Some of Her Favourites –

Forever Young

You must listen to this song to understand what makes Jennie unique among the members of BlackPink. One of her finest rapping talents appears in the song.

Ddu-du Ddu-du

This song from the album Square One has another outstanding performance by Jennie. Jennie’s rap stanza, which she performs from the top of a tank in the music video, is impressive.

Solo

Jennie’s only single release is a song about going solo, as the lyrics imply. This week, the music video for this song received over 600 million views.

Pretty Savage

Jennie and fellow BlackPink rapper Jisoo kill the rap game in this song. Instead, the song is about Blackpink’s fame and success. The third single from BlackPink’s debut studio album, THE ALBUM, is Beautiful Savage.

Lovesick Girls

The music is cheerful, lively, and everything you may associate with a typical K-pop tune. Jennie sings the first lines of this song. Last year, the song was released.

Coachella

One of BLACKPINK’s most important stages was Coachella. Jennie was bursting with enthusiasm as she sang each lyric. She worked the crowd of thousands as if it were her instinct!

Which song of Jennie do you like the most? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.