Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known as Badshah, has been creating waves in the music industry for quite some time. His tunes are reaching the list of the top movie soundtracks. However, his humble roots did not prevent him from making massive show-offs in his hip-hop tunes. His songs are screaming huge woofers in luxury cars all over India, and we’ve compiled a list of the best ones that should be playing in your car as well:

Check Out His Famous Songs –

The Breakup Song

This song has a quirky lyrical composition and is a little wittier than the tracks Badshah has released before. Nevertheless, Badshah’s song quickly became the breakup song anthem of India.

Saturday Saturday

Badshah originally released this song in 2012 as an independent artist. However, the song didn’t gain popularity until 2014, when it was remade for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film. As a result, this dance number became the ultimate Saturday night jam.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Badshah is a fun-loving guy who knows how to get the party started and how to keep everyone in a good mood. This song keeps the night going wherever you happen to be.

DJ Waley Babu

The 2015 Badshah’s single spread like wildfire. This track is at every club, radio, and wedding dance floor. The popularity of this song marked him as a marketable artist with a fan base.

Humma Song

The song was remade by Badshah for the romantic mood and instantly won over die-hard Bollywood fans. Badshah’s remake of Humma Song was a unique take on the legendary doing that fans were not expecting.

Kala Chashma

This song was the party anthem of 2016. The song featured in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Bollywood film called Baar Baar Dekho and was an Instant hit.

Mercy

The most popular song among fans is Mercy. Sony Music released Badshah’s single. The song has received over 211 million views on YouTube and a lot of love from his fans. The track is taken from his third studio album, O.N.E.

