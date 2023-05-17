Unseen video of a young Arijit Singh performing live will leave you awestruck, watch

The video of young Arijit Singh left his fans inspired, we have shared the rare video for you below, in case if you have missed it. Check out below and let us know your views below-

Arijit Singh, the name that resonates with soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt emotions, has captured the hearts of millions with his mesmerizing voice. He is from Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, India, Arijit Singh’s musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Singh’s tryst with music began at a young age, as he showed immense talent and a deep passion for singing. He participated in various reality TV shows, including Fame Gurukul and 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil, which helped him gain recognition and laid the foundation for his future success.

However, it was in 2013 that Arijit Singh truly rose to prominence with the release of the song “Tum Hi Ho” from the blockbuster film Aashiqui 2. The soulful rendition struck a chord with listeners worldwide, catapulting Singh to stardom overnight. His velvety voice, coupled with heartfelt expressions, breathed life into the song, making it an anthem of love for generations to come.

Since then, Arijit Singh has become a go-to singer for film music composers, delivering one chart-topping hit after another. His versatility knows no bounds, as he effortlessly transitions between romantic ballads, peppy tracks, and soulful gazals, showcasing his remarkable vocal range and emotional depth.

Singh’s discography boasts an impressive repertoire of popular songs that have left an indelible mark on the music industry. From “Kabira” (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) to “Gerua” (Dilwale), “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) to “Enna Sona” (Ok Jaanu), each rendition has the power to evoke a myriad of emotions within the listener.

Beyond the realm of Bollywood, Arijit Singh has also ventured into independent music, collaborating with renowned artists and releasing soul-stirring singles. His ability to effortlessly connect with listeners through his voice and convey emotions with depth and sensitivity sets him apart as a truly exceptional artist.

The accolades showered upon Arijit Singh are a testament to his unparalleled talent. He has received numerous awards, including multiple Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, and National Film Awards, cementing his position as one of India’s most celebrated playback singers.

Yet, amidst all the fame and recognition, Arijit Singh remains humble and grounded, letting his music do the talking. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring life to every composition he touches continue to enchant audiences around the world.

In the realm of Indian music, Arijit Singh’s name has become synonymous with soulful melodies and heartwarming vocals. With each song, he leaves an indelible impression, carving his place in the hearts of music lovers. As his magical journey continues, we eagerly await the next masterpiece that will undoubtedly leave us spellbound once again.

However while we celebrate his success everyday, it’s also to reckon with his journey in his initial days too. Owing to that, today we have gotten our hands on decades old video of Arijit Singh, where we can seem young, enthusiastic performing live on his Harmonium.

Check out-