Congratulations: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, achieves number 1 rank in Men's Javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra is one of the finest and most admired sports personalities that we have in the country at present. His heroics in Olympics was simply phenomenal and we love it. Come check out more about his latest achievement

Neeraj Chopra is one of the finest and most incredible athletes that we have currently in the country. He has been on top of his game for all the right reasons for the longest time and we entirely love it. He is that one name that has made people all over the country very proud. During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Neeraj Chopra made everyone proud with his gold medal. Even after that, in a lot of tournaments, Neeraj Chopra managed to make things count by making India proud at a global level and how. Right now, Neeraj Chopra is in the news and limelight for all the right reasons.

Know more about the latest fantabulous achievement of Neeraj Chopra:

As per the latest media reports in ZEE News, Neeraj Chopra became the number one Javelin thrower as per the new rankings released by the World Athletics. Chopra currently leads the list by 22 points with reigning world champion Anderson Peter of Grenada sitting at number 2. The 25-year-old athlete from India began his 2023 season by winning the first diamond League meeting that was help in Doha on May 6 with an effort of 88.68m. For the unversed, he will be in action once more at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands that will be held on June 4 followed by another major event that will happen on June 13.

We at IWMBuzz wish him good luck and success. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com