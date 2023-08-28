Neeraj Chopra creates history with Gold in World Athletics Championships: India shines on global stage

Neeraj Chopra soared to new heights on Sunday by clinching gold in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships. With a massive throw of 88.17 meters, Chopra not only secured the top spot but also etched his name in the annals of history as the first Indian to claim a gold medal in this prestigious event.

Adding to the historic moment, this championship witnessed an unprecedented feat for India as three athletes finished in the top eight of the men’s javelin final. Kishore Jena impressed with a formidable throw of 84.77 meters, securing the fifth position, while DP Manu showcased his prowess with a throw of 84.14 meters, landing him in sixth place. This remarkable achievement marks the first instance of three Indian athletes finishing in the top eight of an event at the World Championships, a testament to the growing prowess of Indian athletics on the global stage, as mentioned in a report by the Indian Express.

In a display of remarkable teamwork and determination, the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh brought home a commendable fifth-place finish in the highly competitive men’s 4x400m relay race. Their outstanding performance showcased India’s potential in relay events on the world stage.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase final, Parul Chaudhary delivered a standout performance, securing the 12th position while setting a new national record with a remarkable time of 9 minutes and 15.32 seconds. Her dedication and perseverance have undoubtedly set a high bar for aspiring Indian athletes in this demanding discipline.

Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal, combined with the outstanding achievements of Kishore Jena, DP Manu, and the relay team, reflects a bright future for Indian athletics on the global stage. These remarkable athletes have not only made their mark but have also inspired generations to come, showcasing the incredible potential of Indian sports.