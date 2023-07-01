Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Leg of Diamond League after injury lay-off

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, showcased his exceptional form as he made a remarkable comeback after a one-month injury lay-off. The 25-year-old athlete triumphed in the Lausanne leg of the esteemed Diamond League, securing his second consecutive victory of the season in this prestigious one-day meeting series. Despite having skipped three prominent events due to a muscle strain sustained during training, Chopra made a resounding statement with a sensational fifth-round throw of 87.66 meters, ultimately claiming the Diamond League title.

His journey in Lausanne began with a foul, followed by throws of 83.52m and 85.04m. Although he encountered another foul in the fourth round, Chopra unleashed his winning throw of 87.66m in the subsequent attempt. He concluded his performance with a sixth and final throw of 84.15m. Julian Weber from Germany secured second place with a best throw of 87.03m, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured third place with an 86.13m effort. This triumph in Lausanne marks Chopra’s second consecutive win in this leg, as he had previously clinched the title in August last year, setting the stage for his subsequent triumph in the Diamond League finale a month later.

Earlier this season, the Indian superstar emerged victorious in the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Doha, unleashing a remarkable throw of 88.67m. With a personal best of 89.94m, Chopra continues to dominate the field, solidifying his status as a formidable force in the sport. Meanwhile, in the men’s long jump event, India’s Murali Sreeshankar secured fifth place with a below-par jump of 7.88m achieved in the third round.

Despite falling short of his own expectations, the 24-year-old athlete had previously clinched the third spot on his maiden Diamond League podium during the Paris leg on June 9. Notably, Sreeshankar had produced a career-best performance of 8.41m during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this month, demonstrating his promising talent and potential in the long jump discipline.