Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra, recently gave fans a sneak peek into his rigorous training regimen as he gears up for the highly-anticipated Zurich Diamond League event. Neeraj, who’s known for his incredible javelin throwing skills, shared a video from his practice session and added a dash of humour to it. In the video, he’s seen having a blast during his training, showcasing his infectious spirit.

Taking to social media, Neeraj wrote, “Always time for some fun in training. All set for #ZurichDL with my friend @gianmarcotamberi. Let’s support each other tonight!” This post not only displayed Neeraj’s dedication but also highlighted the camaraderie he shares with fellow athlete Gianmarco Tamberi.

Chopra, who has been a global sensation since his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, has set his sights on a remarkable goal – breaching the elusive 90-meter mark in javelin. He expressed his intentions of achieving this incredible feat as he readies himself for the Zurich Diamond League event.

Speaking about his aspirations, Neeraj stated, “It (World Championship) was the only gold medal I didn’t have, I won the Olympics (gold) in Tokyo. I just have the 90m mark now, hopefully, I will throw far in the next competitions.”

In the 2023 Diamond League standings, Neeraj Chopra currently holds the prestigious third position. This achievement comes on the back of his impressive victories in the Doha Diamond League in May and the Lausanne Diamond League in June, earning him a total of 16 points. With his place secured in the 6-man Diamond League final, fans eagerly anticipate his performance in the upcoming Zurich Diamond League event. Notably, Zurich marks the final stop for the men’s javelin event in this season’s Diamond League, adding an extra layer of excitement to Neeraj’s pursuit of excellence.