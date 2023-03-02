Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the finest and most respected cricketers in the country. The young cricketer has been doing terrific work on the cricket field for all these years and well, given the kind of love and affection that she’s received, we genuinely feel for real that she deserves it all. She’s extremely talented and loved and well, whenever she gets an opportunity to prove her mettle on the cricket field, she does it to the best of her abilities. Right now, Harmanpreet Kaur is grabbing all the attention as she’s all set to entertain everyone with her presence in Women’s IPL 2023. For the unversed, this is the inaugural season of women’s IPL and well, Harmanpreet Kaur has been selected in the Mumbai Indians team.

So, what’s the latest big and important update coming from her end ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in ESPN CRICINFO, Harmanpreet Kaur has been made the captain of the women’s IPL cricket team for Mumbai Indians. We wish her all the best and good luck going forward.

Well, let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com