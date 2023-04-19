Mohammed Siraj is one of the most talented and appreciated young cricketers in the country right now. He’s is a right-arm fast bowler and off-late, since the past few years, he’s been doing incredibly well for team India as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore. He’s one of the finest and most admired young fast bowlers in the country right now and well, that’s why, he has the ability to make the opposition fear his bowling abilities whenever he’s on top of his game.

Mohammed Siraj reports about corrupt approach to BCCI:

So, what’s the latest buzz about Mohammed Siraj? As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Mohammed Siraj has reported about a corrupt approach to BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit from an unknown person who apparently wanted ‘inside news’ about his team after losing money. Reports reveal that after experiencing the same, Siraj immediately reported the same to the ACU.

