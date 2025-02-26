Mahira Sharma Blushes As Paps Tease Her About Favorite Cricketer—Is It Mohammed Siraj?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been in the headlines for quite a few days now. It’s not about her new project or bold fashion but her personal life. She dated co-contestant Paras Chhabra earlier, but her link-up rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj are spreading like wildfire. The root cause of these rumors started when Mohammad Siraj liked Mahira’s post in 2024, but both of them have not responded to these rumors. However, paps teased the actress today, asking her about her favorite cricketer and sparking debate about her link-up.

This morning, Mahira Sharma was snapped in town wearing a simple white anarkali styled with a beautiful bandhani-printed navy blue dupatta. She kept it simple and looked beautiful with her minimal makeup and half-secured hairstyle. Teasing the actress, one of the paps asked her about applying mehendi. Mahira revealed that she has applied mehendi for Mahashivratri celebrations. The actress didn’t react to paps but posed for them with a graceful smile.

View Instagram Post 1: Mahira Sharma Blushes As Paps Tease Her About Favorite Cricketer—Is It Mohammed Siraj?

But the paparazzi didn’t stop there. The actress blushed when the cameraman asked about marriage. The other asked her who her favorite cricketer was. Mahira smiled and said, ‘The whole Indian cricket team.’

Well, time will clear all the rumors, and we will learn what’s cooking between Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Until then, let’s wait.