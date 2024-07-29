[Photos] Mahira Sharma Wows Shraddha Arya With Her Striking Appearance In A Shimmery Gown

Mahira Sharma is a well-known personality in the Indian television and entertainment industry. She started her career with the show “Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan.” Her presence on Instagram is an important part of her public image and a means for her to engage with her fans. The actress frequently shares updates on her professional life, personal life, and fashion. Today, she posted photos of herself on Instagram, showcasing her stunning Western attire. Take a look at the photos below!

Mahira Sharma’s Western Look Photos-

In her Instagram post, Mahira Sharma shared photos of herself as she poses in a stunning look. The gown’s dazzling fabric accentuates the glamorous style, while the off-shoulder design highlights her elegant neckline. The corset fit beautifully sculpted her figure, and the thigh-high slit added a touch of boldness to the ensemble. The actress added a daring touch, and the flowing train brought a regal flair to her look.

Mahira Sharma’s Makeup And Hairstyle-

Mahira Sharma complements her dazzling look with flawless makeup, featuring a shimmery face with pink blush, eyelids, and matte magenta lips that accent her glam beauty. She styles her hair in a curly side-partition messy bun with loose bangs, adding to the overall glamorous vibe. Keeping the accessories minimal, Mahira opts for rose gold diamond-stud ear studs, a bracelet, and rings to allow her Western fit to remain the focal point of her look. In the photo, Mahira Sharma flaunts her stunning toned physique with a gorgeous expression while looking candidly.

As soon as Mahira Sharma shared photos on Instagram, her industry friend Shraddha Arya turned to her post, praised her beauty, and commented, “You Stunner!” with a fire sticker.

