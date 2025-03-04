Mahira Sharma reacts to dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Social media has been buzzing with speculation about actress Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Reports claimed that the two share a special bond, fueling rumors about their relationship. However, Mahira has now addressed the ongoing chatter.

In a recent interview with FilmyGyan, Mahira clarified that she is not in a relationship. She stated that she does not respond to speculation, whether positive or negative. According to her, people often link her with different individuals, and it is not something she can control. She further explained that even when working with someone professionally, fans tend to create assumptions and edits based on their interactions.

The rumors initially gained traction when an unnamed source was quoted in reports, suggesting that Mahira and Siraj had been in touch for some time but preferred to keep their equation private. While neither of them had commented on the matter earlier, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, has now spoken out against the speculation.

In a statement to the media, Sania dismissed the rumors, calling them baseless. She criticized the spread of misinformation and emphasized that Mahira and Siraj are not involved in any such way.

With Mahira denying any romantic involvement and her mother refuting the claims, it appears that the speculation has no truth to it. Despite this, social media remains active with discussions, as fans continue to speculate about their favorite celebrities.