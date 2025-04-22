Mahira Sharma Opens Up On Her Marriage Plans, Wishes To Have 3 Kids & A Farmhouse In Mountains

Mahira Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian television world. She became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, and since then, she has been making headlines. Recently, her personal life became the talk of the town as reports claimed that the actress is dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Mahira and Siraj denied dating rumors, asking the media to stop spreading fake news. However, Mahira opened up about her marriage plans in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachayaa, Mahira arrived as a guest for a wholesome conversation. Amidst the candid conversation, she opened up on her marriage plans and more. When Harsh asked Mahira how she deals with the competition in today’s time, the actress emphasised that she loves to live in her own world; she doesn’t care what others are doing, where they are, or whatever.

Further, Mahira opened up about her dreams. She revealed that she is very clear about her dream, and she knows that those who know and her fans are with her, so she is clear. Thereafter, she just wants to focus on her work and later get married, live in the mountains, make her farmhouse in the mountains, do cattle farming, and more.

When Bharti asked Mahira about kids, the actress happily revealed that she wants three kids, which left the hosts shocked, but the actress looked sorted with her future vision. About her plan, Mahira reveals that she has shared this with her family, that later on, they will go to the mountains and enjoy themselves there.

Mahira Sharma’s future is clear, and it will be interesting to see who will be her groom. Earlier, the actress dated Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, but they broke up reportedly after dating for three years.