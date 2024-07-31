Asim Riaz gets brutally trolled after his ouster from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’; responds with a message

Reality show personality Asim Riaz made his much-awaited comeback to the small screen and his fans were excited to see him back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a long hiatus and not taking up several offers.

However, his Khatron Ke Khiladi stint did not turn out to be the way he expected or fans anticipated as well.

As known, an altercation with Abhishek Kumar on the show led to Riaz losing his cool and before one knew, the entire issue was elevated to an extent where Riaz was removed from the show.

Ever since it has happened, the ardent fans of Riaz have gone on to express their support but this has been one of the instances where he has received immense flak from a lot of netizens and even his fans. Ranging from people talking about his extreme arrogance to mentioning about how this attitude leads to him not getting work and several other things. Here’s a few comments that highlight that-

While Riaz has been rather quite about the whole scenario ever since it first hit the newswagon, when it happened in real time, now that the telecast happened, Riaz did address it in his own and went on to showcase his take on it by putting up a story. His story read, ‘Sometimes trying to prove you’re the best is an insult’-

This time around, Riaz’s behaviour on the stunt-based reality show has led to a lot more negative feedback, where people continue to troll him and remark him for the arrogance he showcases and his story that he shared proves that further.