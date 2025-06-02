Colors TV channel mum on Khatron Ke Khiladi future

Celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (Fear Factor) has hit a limbo this year. IWMBuzz was the first publication to break the news of the popular show hitting roadblock owing to its makers Banijay pulling the plug on it at the very last minute.

Dates of contestants and host Rohit Shetty were locked and preps were in full swing for the final take off for shoot in the month of May 2025. However, differences caused sparks between the channel and the production house, possibly over budgetary concerns, with Banijay walking off the ramp, leaving the project in a quandary.

Media reports suggest that season 15th of Khatron may see the axe, however, our reliable sources maintain that the channel is still trying to seek succor.

“Khatron is a tough show to produce. The channel and the makers have an agreement, which is up for renewal. Makers can seek another network to air the show or the channel might replicate the format with another production house. However, things are not finalised yet,” adds a source.

Khatron is a popular show with a strong fan base and its eclectic crop of contestants, with their individual quirks and idiosyncrasies, add in to the fun. Khatron missing its airtime is a loss for relevant custodians and lovers of Indian entertainment.

IWMBuzz wrote to Colors to seek a formal comment but did not receive any revert till the time of going to press.

What will be the final outcome? What will be the future of Khatron?

