Abhinav Shukla Responds To Asim Riaz: Threats, Taunts & Explosive Instagram Showdown

Actor Abhinav Shukla has found himself at the center of an escalating online conflict following a heated exchange involving his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the reality show Battleground. The disagreement, which played out during an episode of the series, appears to have spilled into the digital space, resulting in threats and a string of social media posts from the parties involved.

Shortly after the episode aired, Shukla posted screenshots on his X account, showing what appeared to be a threatening message from an Instagram user. The message included violent language and references to a recent high-profile shooting incident. The sender allegedly identified with a well-known criminal group and warned Shukla against speaking about Asim Riaz, asserting that further comments would have consequences.

Riaz responded with a post of his own, downplaying the seriousness of the messages and suggesting they were not credible. He dismissed the threat as the work of an anonymous user, warning Shukla not to seek public sympathy through unverified claims. His post implied that online messages can’t be taken at face value and called for a more grounded reaction.

The rapper also shared a cryptic story on Instagram, in which he addressed his removal from the show and tensions with other participants. Without naming Shukla directly, he criticized those who insert themselves into situations for visibility. He questioned the relevance of such interventions and hinted at personal agendas behind public gestures.

Abhinav Shukla, in response, shared a pointed Instagram story that read:

“Yo what up yo! He knows me well yo!!! … But just made one punctuation mistake! ‘Or’ nahi ‘and’

‘I STAND TALL & STAY SILENT’

That’s why no reality show could force me to become a every cribbing, aggressive & abusive loud mouth! Character over content.

If pushing around breaking set property is best one can achieve with muscles built by lifting i am not impressed! Try MMA play for the Nation!

Anyway chill OUT YO!”

As the situation unfolds, neither party has issued any further clarification. No official statement has been released from the show’s producers or law enforcement agencies regarding the threat.