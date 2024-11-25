‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Himanshi Khurrana’s father gets arrested for assault

Punjabi actress and model Himanshi Khurana’s father, Kuldeep Khurana, has been placed in 14 days of judicial custody by the Phillaur court. The arrest follows allegations of assaulting and verbally abusing a Naib Tehsildar during election duty in Goraya five months ago.

The case began when Naib Tehsildar Jagpal Singh lodged an FIR against Kuldeep Khurana, accusing him of obstructing Singh’s work, hurling abuses, and physically assaulting him. The incident was captured on video by one of Singh’s accompanying employees. The footage was submitted as evidence during the investigation.

For months, Khurana evaded arrest despite several police attempts to locate him. However, acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended him at his residence. He was then presented before the Phillaur court, which ordered his judicial custody. Khurana has since been transferred to Kapurthala Jail.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Goraya confirmed the arrest and stated that Khurana faces charges of obstructing official duties and assaulting a government officer. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Himanshi Khurana, known for her appearances in Punjabi films and songs, gained widespread recognition during her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz was a focal point of the show. However, the two ended their relationship last year after dating for several years.

This development involving her father has drawn public attention, adding a new angle to Himanshi’s public profile.

