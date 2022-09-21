Goofy Video: Shehnaaz Gill goes ‘LOL’ mode with make-up artiste, seen having unlimited fun during boat ride

Check out this stunning video of Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most admired and loved divas in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started to get her first share of fandom and popularity after her gigantic success in Bigg Boss 13 and from there onwards, there was simply no looking back for her whatsoever. From starting off as a reality show participant to eventually earning her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry as a leading actress in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, she has certainly come a long way forward in her professional career.

Her social media game is lit and that’s why, whenever she shares fun and interesting photos and videos on her social media handles, netizens melt in awe and can’t get enough of her beauty and cuteness. Well, this time, she’s seen doing it all. From getting playful with her makeup artiste to enjoying her boat ride like never before, we love the vibe coming from her end. Take a look below –

