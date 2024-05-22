Mahira Sharma Bags A New Project, Excited To Be A Part

Mahira Sharma is a well-known figure in the Indian television and entertainment industry. She began her career in the Indian television industry with minor role in the show named “Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan,” where she played the character Shilpi. Her presence on Instagram is a key part of her public persona and a way for her to connect with her fans. the actress always shares updates related to her professional, personal and fashion. Today, on Instagram story, she shared a video of giving a glimpse of her upcoming project. Take a look at the video below-

Mahira Sharma’s Instagram Story Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram story, the video is shot by her makeup artist, which features a glimpse of a nature view with greenery and a mountain location. The video also shows a shooting location where the crew is seen adjusting the locating and doing preparation for the shoot. In the next appearance, she shows her dazzling look in a red strapless dress.

Mahira’s Dress Appearance

The actress donned a red strapless, tube-style plain fabric with side thigh-high slit appeared dress and paired with a sheer printed stole. The diva is giving an 90s vibe with the outfit. She rounded off her look with a messy middle-parted low bun hairstyle with loose bangs and applied minimal makeup with peach matte lips. To compliment her look she opted for a gold neck chain with a heart pendant. In the video, we can see that the diva is flaunting her outfit with grace.

After Bigg Boss 13, Mahira has been doing great. The actress has featured in some of the biggest and popular music videos. And Recently, the diva gave a hint of a stunning shoot location and revealed her shoot dress in a red colour.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.