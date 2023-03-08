Umesh Yadav is one of the most popular and talented fast bowlers that we have in Indian cricket. As an athlete, he’s done well in all formats of the game for team India and well, we have loved him. Although he’s had to deal with injury issues more often than not, he’s eventually managed to leave a mark like a true champion.

Some time back, the cricketer was heartbroken as his father unfortunately passed away in his 70s. This time how, we have a good and happy update coming from his end. As per the latest media reports in Latestly, Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa have become parents for the second time after they welcomed a baby girl. Umesh had taken to his social media handle to update his fans on the same.

Well, we at IWMBuzz congratulate Umesh and his wife and we wish them a lovely life going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com