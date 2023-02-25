Umesh Yadav is one of the most famous and talented cricketers that we have in the country. He burst into the scene after the year 2011 and was hailed as one of the first bowlers who could consistently bowl fast at a pace above 145kmph for India. While he has delivered the goods for the country more often than not, a lot of injury issues kept him away from the game for quite long. This time, we have a really sad and heartbreaking update coming from his end.

Umesh Yadav took to social media to share an emotional post to reveal the sad news to one and all that his father is unfortunately no more. His father passed away sadly after dealing with prolonged illness. His father was reportedly 74 when he breathed his last.

Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.

May Lord Shiva bless your soul with eternal peace.🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/WgOAJYN7uh — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 24, 2023

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.